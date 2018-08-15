× Flash Flooding Damage is Heavy in Susquehanna County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More heavy rain overnight in Susquehanna County added insult to injury for people already dealing with historic flooding.

For more than a day, folks in Franklin Forks have been dealing with destruction.

Just getting to certain places in Susquehanna County is difficult. We found a section of Booth Road wiped out.

More flash flooding late Tuesday night wiped out part of Booth Road here in Franklin Township near Montrose. @WNEPWeather @WNEP #pawx pic.twitter.com/lqEvFbb7Hy — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) August 15, 2018

“We’ve had so much rain for so long. The ground is saturated, can’t take it anymore,” Russell Snow said.

It’s all from the second round of flash flooding Tuesday about 12 hours apart.

Skycam 16 overhead shows the sheer magnitude of the damage after Silver Creek made a mess of things.

“Lived here over 50 years, never seen it like this,” said George Schreck.

For two hours Wednesday morning, Schreck was able to clear some of the rocks and mud from his driveway but the job is far from over. Schreck is not giving up.

“Oh, yeah, what am I going to do? I’m 77 years old, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Across Silver Creek Road, Ed Kincer couldn’t believe the force of nature that upended his home.

“You think you have time but it happened so fast, I couldn’t even get everything upstairs before the back of the house got torn off,” Kincer said.

Kincer shared thee videos with us. He was inside when the worst hit.

“Everyone’s asking how bad it is, ‘oh, you can clean up.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think I can clean up, looks a little more catastrophic than a cleanup.'”

The long cleanup effort is underway at Salt Spring State Park. It’s closed for now. The bathrooms, buildings and some trails were spared.

Officials showed us how high the water was higher than 2006 or 2011 by a lot.

The power of those floods shifted the course of the water by quite a bit.

“The park is changed. It will never be exactly the same. The river is in a completely different place now,” said DCNR official Jim Wassell.

A fundraiser for the animal shelter near Montrose has to be postponed. It was going to be held at the state park this weekend.

Crews are hoping to have the park back open by Labor Day weekend and another festival that’s planned.

There are still numerous roads closed around Susquehanna County and it will be some time before the area is back to normal.