Scranton School District Receives $6 Million from State

Posted 6:03 pm, August 14, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, August 14, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Scranton School District will receive an additional $6 million in state funding for 2019.

That announcement was made Tuesday at Senator John Blake's office in downtown Scranton.

The extra money is a result of meetings with Governor Tom Wolf and because the Scranton School District is under "financial watch" with the Department of Education.

The money comes from a fund that is to be spent on classroom instruction, so there are some restrictions on how the district can use the extra money.

The Scranton School Board hopes the money will be able to fill some of the $11.5 million budget gap the district faces next year.

