Bishop of Scranton Responds to Grand Jury Report

SCRANTON, Pa. -- At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, the Bishop of Scranton called the attorney general's report horrific, heartbreaking, and demoralizing.

In the Diocese of Scranton, 59 priests were mentioned in the report. The diocese listed the priests on its website as well.

Joseph Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, addressed the grand jury report detailing the decades of abuse allegedly committed by priests in six dioceses in Pennsylvania, including Scranton.

Bishop Bambera called the details of the report "the darkest hours of our church's history."

"I apologize this afternoon. I apologize to victims," said Bishop Bambera. "No words that I share will ever be able to take away the pain that you have and continue to experience in your lives, nor can I fully understand what you have and continue to go through. But you need to hear from me that not only do I apologize, but the church clearly let you down when individuals that you should have been able to trust stole your childhood and stole some of the heart and soul of any human being's life."

"In this difficult time, if there are any positive things that can be drawn from this moment, it is that victims finally have their voices being heard, individually and collectively, and are being listened to and understood and validated," he added.

The report mentions that retired Bishop James Timlin helped cover up an allegation that a priest raped a 17-year-old girl, got her pregnant, and then arranged for her to have an abortion.

Bishop Timlin continues to participate in church ministry and events.

When asked about what Timlin is accused of doing, Bambera said this:

"The protocol for addressing abuse has evolved over those years, and he served for over 20 years. The fact of the matter is, there are things he did that I would not have done, but we need to look at this rather carefully, and we will make a decision as we move forward."

Bishop Bambera said that Bishop Timlin had no upcoming events with the diocese planned at this time, and removing him from church events would ultimately be up to the pope.

"Bishop Timlin is retired. He is 91 years of age. He does not have an official assignment. I acknowledge that in the past he has been supportive of the diocese in helping fulfill various functions around the diocese including confirmations. At this juncture, the bishop does not have any functions on his calendar for the foreseeable future and that is certainly an issue that we will have to look at more carefully."

