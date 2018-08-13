× Water Rescues, Evacuations in Sullivan, Lycoming Counties

SONESTOWN, Pa. — A village in Sullivan County was evacuated early Monday morning after the Muncy Creek started to flood.

The safest way to get into or out of Sonestown was with the help of a water rescue team.

With Muncy Creek overflowing its banks, this village in Sullivan County has been evacuated.

Until it’s safe to go home, residents like Joyce Klotter are waiting at Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company.

“It really came quick and we had to get out,” Kloter said.

Kloter got the call to leave around 6 a.m. Monday.

“Put my dog in the carrier and off we went.”

Others needed help getting out of their homes

“It kind of started to escalate there. It turned into water rescue after water rescue. The village of Sonestown has about three feet of water running through it,” said Laporte Fire Chief Dan Morrison.

Volunteers took a short break at the command post before they were called out again, this time farther down the creek in Picture Rocks, Lycoming county.

By late afternoon, firefighters in Picture Rocks had begun evacuating people who live along Water Street.

“I’ve never seen it like this ever. It’s just the rushing water is really scary,” Lisa Little said.

Lisa Little lives along Water Street she’s prepared in case her home floods

“We took everything on our first floor and just put it up. We took our camper and dogs across town where it’s a little higher so it’s safe.”

Families in Sonestown won’t know if there was damage to their property until the water recedes.