Search for Missing Rafters on Lehigh River
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Rescue crews were sent to the Lehigh River after reports that several rafters may be missing.
An empty raft was found in Bowmanstown just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Morning Call reports. The company that rented the rafts then said nearly 150 rafters were unaccounted for.
Crews set up a staging area near the Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge between Lehighton and Weissport, according to Carbon County dispatchers.
Carolyn Kupinsky
Why would the rafting company allow this on a day like today?! Signing a waiver or not, common sense should have prevailed on both sides.
lickerblisters
Exactly! What a whole bunch of stupid!!!