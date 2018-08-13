Search for Missing Rafters on Lehigh River

Posted 8:55 pm, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33PM, August 13, 2018

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Rescue crews were sent to the Lehigh River after reports that several rafters may be missing.

An empty raft was found in Bowmanstown just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Morning Call reports. The company that rented the rafts then said nearly 150 rafters were unaccounted for.

Crews set up a staging area near the Thomas J. McCall Memorial Bridge between Lehighton and Weissport, according to Carbon County dispatchers.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

2 comments