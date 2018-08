× UPDATE: Two Dead in Murder-Suicide in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deadly shooting in Union County is now a murder-suicide.

Police say Adam Bartlett from Lewisburg shot Terry Minnier at a home on Shelly Circle near Lewisburg early Monday morning.

The man from Lewisburg then killed himself.

Police haven’t said what led to the violence.

