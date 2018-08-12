Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A yearly tradition in Lackawanna County wrapped up on Sunday.

The Parish Italian Festival and Feast of St. Rocco took place this weekend in Dunmore.

Attendees enjoyed music, food, games, and opportunities for door prizes. They say they look forward to it all year long.

"Every single year we come here. I get to be with all my cousins, and it just means so much to me," said Angelesa DeNaples of Dunmore.

"The turnout has been tremendous. It's one of the best turnouts we've ever had," said Pastor David Cappelloni, SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish.

The festival wraps up with a fireworks display Sunday night.