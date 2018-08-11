We visit Chef Jim at McNally's where he prepares an amazing Red Sea Snapper over Coconut Curried Rice, Pumpkin Blossoms Stuffed with Pork and McNally's own Smoked Brisket. We also learn how to make a refreshing summer martini.
McNally’s Red Seas Snapper Over Coconut Curried Rice Pumpkin Blossoms Stuffed with Pork
