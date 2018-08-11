McNally’s Red Seas Snapper Over Coconut Curried Rice Pumpkin Blossoms Stuffed with Pork

Posted 9:30 am, August 11, 2018, by

We visit Chef Jim at McNally's where he prepares an amazing Red Sea Snapper over Coconut Curried Rice, Pumpkin Blossoms Stuffed with Pork and McNally's own Smoked Brisket.  We also learn how to make a refreshing summer martini.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s