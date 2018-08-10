Kids Won’t Sleep? Disney Hotline Offers Bedtime Calls From Mickey

Posted 10:55 am, August 10, 2018, by

Having trouble getting your kids to sleep? Maybe Mickey Mouse can help!

Disney store recently launched a new service that will help parents get their children in bed. The company teamed up with pediatric sleep coach Lauren Olson and unveiled a hotline service.

When parents call 1-877-7-MICKEY, Mickey Mouse joyfully answers the call. Mickey will tell your little ones in a playful voice that it’s time to hit the hay.

You can also choose to have Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, or Goofy talk to your children.

Parents should take advantage of the service quickly as it’s only set to run until August 31.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s