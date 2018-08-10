Family Seeking Help to Buy Bed for Child with Special Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Two-year-old Alyssa is a brave little girl even with her long list of medical issues.

The toddler is legally blind and suffers from a brain defect that prevents her from crying or feeling pain.

Last week, she was injured while sleeping after her leg to stuck in between a crib post.

"I checked on her and everything seemed fine. I went to get her out of her crib, I noticed her leg was stuck. I took her to the hospital and we wound up staying there for four days finding out that she really destroyed the muscle in her leg and she still has not stood on that leg yet," said Krystal Favale, Alyssa's mother.

Alyssa's mother, Krystal Favale, says after the hospital stay, she began looking for different crib options for her daughter.

That's when she came across this, it's called a "Courtney Bed."

It's an alternative to an enclosed hospital bed.

The price tag is more than $4,500 and the family's insurance doesn't cover it.

Now, this mom is asking for help through a GoFundMe page.

Donations are already close to $2,000.

"We feel like we are begging and it's not a good feeling but in the end, it's all about her and what she needs," said Favale.

Right now, Alyssa sleeps in a regular pack-and-play, but because she is a growing girl, the Courtney Bed will be more comfortable for her to sleep.

The bed is twin sized with a memory foam mattress and Alyssa will be able to grow into the bed as she gets older.

"It will keep her safe at night. I can zipper her in the mesh enclosure and not worry as much," said Favale.

If you would like to donate to the page to help little Alyssa get her bed, click here.