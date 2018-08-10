Driver Charged for Deadly Crash in East Stroudsburg

Posted 7:50 pm, August 10, 2018, by

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Charges have been filed more than a year and a half after a deadly crash in the Poconos.

Nicole Reece faces involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI charges.

Police say Reece lost control of her car in December 2016 along North Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg and struck a utility pole.

Shabasia Savinon, a passenger in the car, did not survive.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment