Driver Charged for Deadly Crash in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Charges have been filed more than a year and a half after a deadly crash in the Poconos.

Nicole Reece faces involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and DUI charges.

Police say Reece lost control of her car in December 2016 along North Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg and struck a utility pole.

Shabasia Savinon, a passenger in the car, did not survive.