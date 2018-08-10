Annual Kielbasa Festival Kicks Off in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- Just about anyone from our area knows that where there is kielbasa, you'll find tons of people jumping at the chance to eat it.

"The people. They just enjoy it. They really love smoked kielbasa," said Mark Tarnowski.

Tarnowski has a kielbasa shop in Nanticoke.

"I have been here three years. My brother was here when it first started the first two years and we just started coming back. We just this last year. The trailer and it's working out well," said Tarnowski.

He is just one of about 100 vendors that are participating in the festival in downtown Plymouth.

The festival is not just about kielbasa. It's also an opportunity for local organizations to raise money.

The Plymouth Fire Company has a booth at the festival and is selling raffle tickets this year.

"It helps us support the company. You have to take in a little bit of money somehow. It helps us support the company," said John Frey.

The Kielbasa Festival is in its 15th year. The organization that puts it on, Plymouth Alive, is happy to see that the festival continues to be well attended.

"It's so nice to see the people. Coming and going in town and that's life. That's why we call it Plymouth Alive. We're trying to add a life to the town. We're trying to add more business because small towns are starting to die out. We're just trying to revitalize Plymouth," said Frank Coughlin.

The festival runs until 11 p.m. on Friday and opens Saturday at 11 a.m. with a parade.