× A Second Shot At Life

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There isn’t a dribble or shot that Ron Boris takes for granted.

We had a shoot around with the Schuylkill County man days after his return from the 2018 Donate Life Transplant Games in Utah.

“It means the world because I get a second chance at life because without my donor Eddie Bates I wouldn’t be able to participate anymore,” said Ron Boris heart transplant recipient.

Ron tells Newswatch 16 he had a massive heart attack back in 2003 and had to wait until 2009 to get a new heart.

Since receiving his transplant Ron has participated in the transplant games every year playing sports like darts and badminton and of course, basketball.

“Somebody said you are out far enough. And the games were in Madison Wisconsin and that started for me and I have been going back ever since every two years to the games,” Boris.

The 57-year-old won two gold medals and a silver during this year’s transplant games.

Boris tells Newswatch 16 the games are highly competitive the athletes never forget the reason behind the games.

“These games mean the world to me with all these transplant people and the recipients and donors we are one big family and it is promoting organ and tissue donations and that it what the games got started for,” said Boris.

“Without our organ donor from Delaware I would not be in the stands watching my husband compete he would not be here without that precision gift that Eddie gave to him through the heart transplant,” Danielle Boris Ron’s Wife

Ron Boris tells Newswatch 16 he thanks his donor Eddie Bates every day for giving him a second chance.

“He is the biggest hero in the world to me and without him, I wouldn’t be here and I would go to meet his family and I call his mom ‘mom’.”

Boris hopes to win more medals in the Donate Life Transplant Games in 2020.