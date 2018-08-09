Train Crash Spills Fuel in Delaware River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEPOSIT, NY -- A train crash in New York just north of the Wayne County line spills gallons of diesel fuel into the Delaware River.

The train went off the tracks around two thirty this morning near Deposit, New York. That's just north of the Wayne County line.

According to New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway, the train was heading from Binghamton to New Jersey when some cars from the 63-car freight train derailed, ending up in the Delaware River.

No one was hurt, but according to published reports homes in the area were evacuated because hazardous materials were on board the train at the time.

The rail company says none of that material was released.

Officials believe a washout on the tracks from recent storms caused the derailment.

Officials say diesel fuel leaked out of two locomotives .

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene. we'll have much more about the train derailment on later editions of Newswatch 16.