× Shawn Christy Allegedly Sighted Breaking into a Home in Kentucky.

KENTUCKY — Earlier this week, Newswatch 16 learned the search for Shawn Christy has shifted to Kentucky.

The man from McAdoo has been on the run for more than a month now.

Thursday night, the Kentucky State Police confirm someone, who they believe to be Shawn Christy, broke into the home of Dakota Meyer.

Meyer is the former son-in-law of Sarah Palin.

Authorities say home surveillance cameras captured the man believed to be Christy take food from the refrigerator and then steal a Jeep Cherokee.

Christy has already served probation for threatening Sarah Palin years ago.

Now he’s accused of making online threats against President Trump and other elected officials.

Federal officials are offering a $15,000 reward for the capture of Christy.