TAYLOR, Pa. -- Police in Lackawanna County are looking for two men they believe stole a television from Rent-a-Center.

According to police, they received a call from a panic alarm at the store in Taylor just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say one of the men smashed the glass with a rock and stole a 65 inch Vizio flat screen.

Police believe the suspects took off in a white sedan, possibly a Ford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Taylor.