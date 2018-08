× Domestic Dispute Ends With Train Crash in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A domestic incident ended with a train crash in Luzerne County.

The train plowed into a car parked on the tracks near Wilkes-Barre early Tuesday morning.

Cops say the driver got stuck on the tracks after a shot was fired during a fight with his girlfriend.

The man survived the crash and is still on the run.