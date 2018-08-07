× Drivers Maneuver Around Roundabout Construction

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — Work is continuing on a roundabout project near Interstate 80 in the Poconos.

PennDOT says the new traffic circle in Delaware Water Gap is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Hundreds of orange cones line a stretch of road off Interstate 80 as crews continue work on a roundabout in Delaware Water gap.

The multimillion-dollar project will replace where Broad Street and River Road intersect.

“It could be a little rough at times, a little bit of a hassle to get around, but once everything is done, I think it’s going to work beautiful down here,” William Jones said.

The project also includes replacement of two ramp bridges at the Delaware Water Gap exit on Interstate 80.

PennDOT officials say the project is scheduled to be finished this November — a relief to borough business owners like David Kidwell who owns Sycamore Grille.

“Traffic backs up a little bit because when they have to have one lane or a flagger out. Other than that, we haven’t heard much grumble about it at all,” Kidwell said.

While all of this construction is a little bit difficult to move around, drivers who live in the Poconos say they are getting used to it. For people who are just passing through, all of this is a little bit of a shock.

Eilleen Rodriguez from Connecticut says she got off the wrong exit while passing through the Poconos and was surprised when she ran into all this construction.

“It’s been really crazy especially the different routes and everything. It was difficult to find your way. I mean they try with the signs and everything, but it doesn’t always work,” said Rodriguez.

PennDOT officials want drivers to remember that there will be times when a detour will be put into place throughout construction of the roundabout as well as lane restrictions at night.