Citizens and Law Enforcement Come Together in Lackawanna County

THROOP, Pa. -- A community came together with local law enforcement to build better relations in Lackawanna County.

Throop celebrated its Annual "National Night Out" Sunday evening.

People lined the streets to wave to their police as they drove through parts of the borough.

The National Night Out promotes crime prevention and raises awareness of programs in the community.

This was Throop's 19th year putting on the event.

"The friendships and the bonds that were made Night Out number one are still here today. And that's what makes it special. You see the same people year after year and that's what makes it special." said Keith Jones, Throop Chief of Police.

National Night Out has been held across the U.S. since 1984.