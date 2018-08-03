Sen. Casey Responds to Jabs from President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- President Donald Trump made a campaign stop near Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to support Congressman Lou Barletta who is running for Senate this November.

The president's speech included jabs at Barletta's opponent, Senator Bob Casey. The Scranton native is now responding to the president's comments.

November's race for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania pits two politicians from our area against each other.

Congressman Lou Barletta from Hazleton is challenging two-term Senator Bob Casey from Scranton.

Congressman Barletta had the president's support Thursday night at a rally near Wilkes-Barre.

President Trump hosted a campaign rally in support of Rep. Barletta.

Barletta is taking on the Democratic incumbent, and fellow northeastern Pennsylvania native Bob Casey in November.

Trump stumped in front of several thousand supporters at Mohegan Sun Area at Casey Plaza -- named for Senator Casey's father, the late former governor of Pennsylvania.

"I'm not sure I've ever met Bob Casey, I've never met him. I'm sure I did, I shook his hand. Now, his father was a good man, I knew him a bit. But we're dealing with a totally different person," the president said at the rally.

The president spoke highly of Barletta. He praised the former mayor of Hazleton for his hard-line stance on immigration. He criticized Casey and as the president often does to those who oppose him, he gave the senator a nickname.

"I've got to talk about Bob Casey, I'll start falling asleep," Pres. Trump said. "Don't fall asleep while we talk about sleeping, Bob. Ah, that's it, "Sleeping Bob!" That's it."

Senator Casey was on the campaign trail himself this week but sent Newswatch 16 a statement in response to the president's speech:

"This race will not be about name calling and insults. It will be about who is delivering results for Pennsylvania families. The president's attacks haven't stopped him from signing into law three of my bills in the last four months, including the first major workforce training legislation in 12 years, which was signed just this week.

"I'm focused on getting things done for Pennsylvania's workers, seniors, and middle-class families and I'll work with anyone to do it."

Bob Casey is running for his third term in the Senate. He'll take on Lou Barletta in the general election on November 6.