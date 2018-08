× $1 Million Lottery Winner Sold in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Someone won $1 million with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Northumberland County.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket sold at Puff Discount Cigarette on Independence Street in Shamokin for the Thursday, August 2, drawing matched all five balls drawn – 3, 9, 21, 28, 39 — to win the $1 million payday.

A $1 Million Cash 5 jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Shamokin, Northumberland County! Congrats to the winner! https://t.co/jxVgACAine pic.twitter.com/Vmbk1YiI3e — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) August 3, 2018

The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.