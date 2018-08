× Veterinarian Accused of Wiretapping

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A veterinarian in Wyoming County is accused of wiretapping.

State police say Dr. Michele Zajac recorded conversations of several people without their knowledge for more than a year.

The alleged victims were current and former employees at Bunker Hill Veterinary Hospital in Factoryville, health care workers, and legal professionals.

Zajac is free on bail.