Snyder County Woman Facing Charges After Hitting Child with Her Car

Posted 8:44 pm, August 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:42PM, August 2, 2018

MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Snyder County is facing charges after police say she hit a one-year-old with her car.

According to Middleburg police, Kiara Short, 19, was backing out of her driveway and struck her one-year-old neighbor.

The child suffered two broken legs but is now recovering at home.

Police say Short does not have a drivers license.

Short is locked up in Snyder County on $10,000 bail.

