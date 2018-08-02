Snyder County Woman Facing Charges After Hitting Child with Her Car
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Snyder County is facing charges after police say she hit a one-year-old with her car.
According to Middleburg police, Kiara Short, 19, was backing out of her driveway and struck her one-year-old neighbor.
The child suffered two broken legs but is now recovering at home.
Police say Short does not have a drivers license.
Short is locked up in Snyder County on $10,000 bail.
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Winner , How about whomever is enabling this unlicensed driver to drive ? And yet how is the one year old in the road or rightof way unattended ?