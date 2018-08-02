President Trump Rallies For Barletta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Walking into Mohegan Sun Arena to a roaring, packed crowd President Donald Trump returned to the place where he campaigned for the president in 2016.

Now he's campaigning again, this time for Republican Congressman Lou Barletta who is seeking to unseat Democratic Senator Bob Casey.

"He's smart, he's strong, he loves this state. People are just starting to know him but I've known him for a long time and when he wants something for Pennsylvania he is brutal, he's brutal, so Lou Barletta, please come out," said President Trump.

"I never thought that I would become a congressman but never in my wildest dreams did I ever believe that the President of the United States would come to my home area to help me win an election for the United States Senate," said Barletta.

President Trump spoke for roughly an hour and 15 minutes.

He said he's now shifting his slogan from make America great again to keep America great as he looks toward the 2020 presidential election.

"Our economy is soaring. Our jobs are booming, factories are pouring back into our country, they're coming from all over the world. We're defending out workers, we're protecting our constitution."

The president urged the crowd to elect more Republicans.

"With your help and your voice and your vote, we are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning."

A recent poll shows Casey leads Barletta by double digits.