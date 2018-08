× Police Searching for Man Who Grabbed Little Girl Inside Bathroom in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for the man who grabbed a little girl in Bloomsburg.

Police say it happened when the 7-year-old was in the girls’ restroom near the band shell at Town Park Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say he let her go and took off in a gray car here in Columbia County.

Anyone with information is asked to police in Bloomsburg.