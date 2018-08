Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a big rig in Luzerne County.

It happened on Interstate 81 north near the Nuangola exit just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say the driver of the car tried to change lanes and ended up under the truck.

The big rig driver wasn't hurt but the car driver was taken to the hospital in Luzerne County.