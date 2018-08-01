North Scranton Neighbors ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ After After Developer Delays Hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A small victory for some Scrantonians opposed to an apartment complex planned for their neighborhood.

The developers are delaying their plans to ask for a zoning variance.

Over the past few weeks, yard signs have popped up all over north Scranton advertising opposition for an apartment complex planned for a part of the city's north end known as "The Hollow."

A developer had planned to put 10 three-story apartment buildings on a large piece of land alongside Interstate 81.

After opposition at last month's Scranton Zoning Board meeting, the developer canceled its hearing planned for next week. The city's zoning officer says the company, NEPA Realty Ventures, LLC based out of Allentown, may amend its plans.

"I guess it gives everybody a little more time to, you know, rally around, and get all our ducks in a row and try to figure things out. But hopefully everybody stays on top of it and keeps fighting," said Kim Weidow, who lives nearby the planned development on Wales Street.

Weidow sees the delay as a small victory for her and her neighbors.

Bill Moran, who lives on Hollow Street, told Newswatch 16 he's cautiously optimistic.

"Hopefully, they're either going to change it to something that's much more palatable to neighbors, or that they'll give up on the project completely," he said.

The developer could return to the Scranton Zoning Board as early as October. But first, they want to take another look at the plans.

An attorney representing the NEPA Realty Ventures, LLC told Newswatch 16 they may ask to build fewer apartments than the approximately 240 originally planned.

Neighbors said they'll be there voicing their concerns.

"We like where we live. We're happy where we live. We built a great neighborhood, and we want it to continue to be a great neighborhood," Moran added.

41.452617 -75.662534