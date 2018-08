× I-80 West Closed near Danville Due to ‘Multiple’ Crashes

DANVILLE, Pa. — Part of Interstate 80 near Danville is shut down because of multiple vehicle crashes, according to PennDOT.

Interstate 80 westbound is closed between the Danville exit (224) and the Limestoneville exit (215).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See real-time traffic conditions using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.