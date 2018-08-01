× Bradford County Babysitters Accused of Abuse

TOWANDA, Pa. — State police have arrested two people in Bradford County for allegedly torturing a boy and girl for nearly a week.

According to troopers, Shyann Hills, 22, and Jakayo Frye, 22, both of Towanda, were supposed to care for the children late last month at a home in Rome.

State police arrested them on child abuse charges Wednesday afternoon from their trailer on Crimson Maple Drive in Rome.

Troopers say the couple was watching a 7 year old and a 9 year old for six days because the children’s mom dropped them off.

During that time, police say Frye and Hills wouldn’t let the kids eat, sleep, or use the bathroom. Troopers say one of the kids was tied up to a dog cage and the other to a cabinet.

Police say the kids were both forced to lay down in a plank position with sharp nails underneath them so if they fell they would fall onto the nails.

Neighbors are outraged that something like this might have happened.

“They should get the same treatment, if not worse. That’s just nasty,” Tammy Vanderpol said.

The children were hospitalized.

Frye and Hills are charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, false imprisonment and more. They are locked up in the Bradford County jail.