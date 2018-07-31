Dry Leaf Medical Marijuana Coming to State Dispensaries

Posted 7:52 am, July 31, 2018, by , Updated at 07:51AM, July 31, 2018

PENNSYLVANIA -- Some medical marijuana patients will soon have a more cost-effective option available.

Dispensaries can start selling dry leaf marijuana on Wednesday, August 1.

Patients could only buy oil or pills before.

It goes on sale at dispensaries in Scranton and Williamsport on Wednesday.

It goes on sale in Edwardsville and State College can start selling it next week.

For more information from the Department of Health and the full list of dispensaries, click here.

1 Comment