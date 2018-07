Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A truck hauling trash wrecked in Luzerne County, closing a road.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Route 29 near Nanticoke.

Trash spilled onto the road, closing Route 29 near Chase Road.

Emergency officials believe the driver was going too fast for the curve and tipped.

At last check, Route 29 is still closed.