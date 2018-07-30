Barnes & Noble Pop-Up Location Opening Wilkes-Barre Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Barnes & Noble damaged by a tornado will open a temporary location.

Barnes & Noble is among several businesses that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado on June 13. It has been closed ever since.

A spokesperson from the bookstore said a temporary pop-up location will open in the East End Shopping Center until the location in the Arena Hub Shopping Center can be repaired.

Newswatch 16 caught up with some people who are very excited to hear a temporary location will be opening.

"They always did a good business," Don Roper of Plymouth said. "Their prices were decent. The people were always nice to you if you wanted to order something. They were good about getting it for you. Just a good store."

Barnes & Noble's spokesperson said the pop-up should be open sometime in September.