‘Age of the Downloadable Gun’ Blocked in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The “age of the downloadable gun” has been blocked in Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Governor Tom Wolf, and the Pennsylvania State Police got a group to promise it would not give out the blueprints to making 3D-printed guns at home.

In an emergency hearing in federal court on Sunday, Defense Distributed agreed to make its website inaccessible to people in Pennsylvania.

The company said 1,000 Americans have already downloaded 3D plans for semi-automatic assault rifles.

The 3D-printed guns Defense Distributed would have allowed customers to make at home in the Commonwealth are plastic. The state said people would be able to make these guns without serial numbers or backgrounds checks.

“Really, we need to use a little common sense when it comes to such a dangerous weapon,” Brad Bennett of East Stroudsburg said.

The attorney general's office said some of these 3D-printed guns would be untraceable, which worries places like Dunkelberger's Sports Outfitter in Stroudsburg.

“Obviously, they felt that this was something that wasn't in the best interest of the public, and it shouldn't go forward. So if that's what they feel, I support the idea,” owner Jere Dunkelberger said.

Dunkelberger’s has been in business for more than 40 years. It sells everything from handguns to rifles. Dunkelberger said he hasn’t heard much interest in the Poconos about 3D-printed guns.

“We have heard very little from customers as far as wanting to hear about it. So from that standpoint, it's not a big issue for us,” Dunkelberger said.

According to the lawsuit, people can sign up to be a member of Defense Distributed, and the company does not ask for proof of age or permit to carry.

People in Stroudsburg said they’re relieved the company was blocked.

“To be able to make something out of plastic, that could possibly be carried onto an airline or something like that, it's just dangerous,” Bennett said.

The attorney general said he is seeking a permanent injunction against Defense Distributed and its plans to make 3D-printed gun files available online.