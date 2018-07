Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- It was a welcome home parade fit for regional champs in Wyoming County.

The Girls Little League Softball champs rolled into Tunkhannock to a lot of fanfare with fire trucks and fans.

The team won regionals in Connecticut which means they'll play for the World Series title in Portland, Oregon next month.

Congratulations to the girls and their coaches here in Wyoming County.