16 To The Rescue: Mason

Mason is a 7-year-old Maltese with Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue in the Scranton area.

Mason was saved from a hoarding situation about two months ago and has come a long way since settling in with his foster mom.

"He's the perfect lap dog," said Sandy Berardelli. "He's completely potty trained, gets along so well with my other two dogs."

Sandy says Mason is her first foster dog and he's pretty easygoing.

"He is playful with the other two dogs, he's just the easiest dog, he's just mellow. This is him, completely mellow."

The perfect home for him?

"Other dogs, yes. Cats, I'm not sure of. Children, fine."

Mason enjoys rides in the car, as long as he can stick his head out of the window, and loves meeting new people.

"I try to socialize him every day, different people, take him everywhere. He goes everywhere with me, everywhere."

His foster mom says he's going to be a tough one to let go but he's going to make his future forever-family very happy.

"He's going to get very attached to that person and he's never going to leave their side."

If you are interested in adopting Mason, contact Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue.

