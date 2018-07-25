× More Flooding Woes in Tremont

TREMONT, Pa. — This is the third straight day of rain in Schuylkill County and the second time homes in Tremont have flooded.

We spoke with people here are hoping this is the last of the flooding.

It all started again around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“Getting woken up at 2:30 in the morning by the fire whistle is not a sound that everyone wants to hear, but thankfully, it is not as bad as it was on Monday,” Henry Kender said.

Another round of heavy rainfall hit portions of Schuylkill County, flooding streets and homes in Tremont for the second time this week.

“Last few days, it’s been in and out, cleaning up, watching the water go down the street into the house on the floor, 12 inches in the living room, 14 in the kitchen,” said Milo Shick.

As the water receded, firefighters worked to pump water from homes along Spring Street.

Spring Street in Tremont is closed as firefighters work to pump water out of houses @WNEP pic.twitter.com/oxv0FXBhT7 — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) July 25, 2018

In addition to pumping water out of people’s homes, firefighters are also working to fill roads washed out by flood waters.

“About 3:00 this morning, I was standing behind us in about knee-deep water and now you can at least see the roads,” said acting EMA director Chris Herring.

Tremont isn’t the only place in Schuylkill County affected by flooding. Pine Grove, Tower City, and parts of Porter Township are, too.

Newswatch 16 tried to travel to Klingerstown but we found that water from the Pine Creek was overflowing, blocking our path.

Tremont’s mayor says as long as the rain holds off, the borough will begin cleanup efforts and so will the people who live here.

“We have an insurance agent coming in and checking it out and clean up what we can and go from there,” Shick said.

“If you can help your neighbors, obviously, help your neighbors. Don’t be afraid to call us if you do need help and just be patient with us,” Herring said.

The emergency shelter in Tremont will remain open until the threat of flooding has passed.

40.628422 -76.387177