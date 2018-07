Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County is closed again.

The amusement resort near Elysburg was hit with high water Wednesday morning.

Video of the flooding came from Knoebels' Facebook page.

The creek that runs thru the park rushed out of its banks and has flooded the midways.

Knoebels says it faces a lot of clean up ahead.

