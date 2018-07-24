Phillies Fan Catches Home Run Ball While Holding Baby

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Maikel Franco may have hit two home runs for the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night, but one father’s catch is getting all the attention.

In the 9th inning, Franco’s second homer went into left field and a fan made a spectacular backhand barehanded grab on the ball – while holding a baby!

Wait, what? That’s right… a ball in one hand, a baby in the other!

And it’s not the first time a dad with baby in tow made a sweet catch at a Phillies game.

Philly seems to have a history of fans with great hands.

On May 5, 2015, a father caught a foul ball off the bat of Daniel Murphy with his bare hand and his child attached to his chest.