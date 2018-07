Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The victim in a shooting in Wilkes-Barre has died.

An autopsy indicated Collin Jones, 26, from Brooklyn, New York, died from gunshot wounds.

Police say Jones was shot last week as he tried to drive away from a fight on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. He crashed his SUV into a pole on South Street.

He died two days later.

Police are still looking for the gunman in that shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

41.234029 -75.903070