Tunkhannock won the 11-12 year old State softball tournament over the weekend. Two years ago the core of this team won another state tournament, so there is a history with the girls.
Tunkhannock softball wins States, Again!
-
Tunkhannock Little League Softball Going to Regionals
-
Tunkhannock, Nanticoke Ready for State Softball
-
Tunkhannock vs Berks Catholic softball
-
Williams Valley vs West Greene softball
-
Minersville Begins State Softball Play On Monday To Defend Their Title
-
-
Hazleton Area Softball Comes Back to Beat Tunkhannock 8-5
-
Minersville Softball Team Still Learning After 13-0 Win
-
North Schuylkill vs Warrior Run softball
-
Tunkhannock Comes Back in Extras Against Nanticoke to Win District Softball Title
-
Nanticoke vs East Penn softball
-
-
Minersville softball
-
Williams Valley Head Softball Coach And Players Looking Forward To State Tournament
-
Williams Valley Cherishes Experience at State Title Game