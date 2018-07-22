Joe Arrives in Boston for Go Joe 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- WNEP meteorologist Joe Snedeker and his entourage have arrived in historic Boston.

The crew spent some time at Faneuil Hall Sunday. Joe already met one viewer from Bradford County while he's staying in Beantown.

Joe will hit the road on Monday for his charity bike ride home.

Go Joe 21 raises money for kids and adults with disabilities helped by St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

The route home winds through the New England area, down to New York City, across New Jersey, and back into Pennsylvania. Joe will end at the St. Joseph's Festival at Marywood University Friday night.

The money raised by the campaign goes to St. Joseph's Center.

Newswatch 16 will have coverage of Go Joe 21 all week long.