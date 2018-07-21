WWII Reenactment in Berwick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- People got a glimpse back in time in Columbia County.

Berwick's Test Track Park was turned into a World War II military encampment for the weekend.

This is the third annual World War II weekend.

The event features military reenactors as well as demonstrations about life on the home front in the 1940s.

"Give a taste to the public about the past. It's fun for the public to see how they lived back in the '40s," said Camerion Miller of Reading.

Test Track Park is a fitting location for the event. The World War II-era Stuart tank was manufactured and tested in this part of Columbia County.