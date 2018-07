Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman is dead and six other people hurt following a crash in Northumberland County.

It happened along Route 901 near Mount Carmel around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews say three vehicles were involved. A car ended up in the woods. A woman in that vehicle died. Her name has not been released.

Six others were taken to the hospital.

Route 901 was closed while police investigated the deadly crash.