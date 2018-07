× Man Hurt when Lift Truck Hits Power Line

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man was severely hurt after a lift truck hit a power line Friday morning in Luzerne County.

Rescue crews from Mountain Top are still trying to put out the fire at the Crestwood Industrial Park in Wright Township.

Officials say a lift truck hit a power line near Philip’s Lighting and Distribution center around 10 a.m.

Emergency crews say one man was severely hurt and was given CPR.

There is no word on his condition.