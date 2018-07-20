× 16 To The Rescue: Rocky and Ranger Rick

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Rocky and Ranger Rick currently reside at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale.

Rocky is around 12 years old and loves to lounge.

“He came in, he has a great personality, real laid back, super, super interactive and sweet,” said volunteer Kristen Anderson.

This senior boy recently had some teeth removed.

“We noticed he did have some gum and teeth issues so we did have some dental work done on him and now he’s ready for his forever home.”

Ranger Rick is around 3 years old and can be a bit crabby.

“He’s our grumpy man. He picks his people, so if you come into the room and he gets off the shelf and interacts with you, he actually picked you.”

This grumpy guy does have a preference for his people.

“He seems to like men more than women.”

The best kind of home for each of these fellas?

“Rocky could be in a home with some activity and stuff like that and calm children would be best.”

As far as Ranger Rick goes?

“You just have to find someone who is understanding and understands his personality. This is his personality, slightly angry until he likes you.”

He may look mean, but workers tell me he does warm up to you.

“I tell people all the time that cat just picked you. He doesn’t pick most people and nobody picked him though.”

If you’re interested in adopting Rocky, Dessin is doing a special adoption rate $7 if the adopter is 70 years or older.

The fee for Ranger Rick is $50.

