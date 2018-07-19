Rig, PennDOT Truck Crash Shuts Down Stretch of Highway in Lycoming County

LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a PennDOT vehicle Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital and shut down a section of highway in Lycoming County.

Police say a tractor-trailer was northbound on Route 15 around 9 a.m. when it ran into a PennDOT flashing arrow crash truck.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

The same thing happened a week ago Monday on Interstate 80 east in Columbia County.

The PennDOT crew members were washing bridges on Route 15. It’s the same construction crew that Newswatch 16 talked to about safety in construction zones.

Route 15 northbound is closed at the Hepburnville exit due to crash, according to PennDOT. A detour is in place.