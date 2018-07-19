Police Swarm Street in Wilkes-Barre After Reported Gunfire, Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Reports of gunfire and a crash within feet of each other are under investigation in Wilkes-Barre.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots just before 2 a.m. on Thursday and called 9-1-1.

Police swarmed the 200 block of South Main Street soon after.

The video shows evidence markers all over the road.

People nearby tell Newswatch 16 someone was hit by that gunfire.

Just a few feet away, a car crashed into a pole at the end of the block.

Witnesses say that driver was taken to the hospital.

Investigators haven't said if the gunfire and car crash are connected here in Wilkes-Barre.