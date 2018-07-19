Police Swarm Street in Wilkes-Barre After Reported Gunfire, Crash

Posted 5:36 am, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20AM, July 19, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Reports of gunfire and a crash within feet of each other are under investigation in Wilkes-Barre.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots just before 2 a.m. on Thursday and called 9-1-1.

Police swarmed the 200 block of South Main Street soon after.

The video shows evidence markers all over the road.

People nearby tell Newswatch 16 someone was hit by that gunfire.

Just a few feet away, a car crashed into a pole at the end of the block.

Witnesses say that driver was taken to the hospital.

Investigators haven't said if the gunfire and car crash are connected here in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments