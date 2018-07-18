Giant, Bare-Chested Jeff Goldblum Appears in London Park

LONDON — Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the release of the original “Jurassic Park” movie, UK streaming service NOW TV is drawing attention with a dino-sized tribute.
Dubbed “Jurassic Jeff”, the massive statue depicts an iconic scene from the film where Dr. Ian Malcolm , Jeff Goldblum’s character, is lying on the ground – shirt unbuttoned – following a T-Rex attack.
The star’s likeness first appeared in London’s Potters Fields Park on Wednesday.
The statue of Goldblum is nearly 10 feet tall, 23 feet long and weighs in at just over 330 pounds, according to CNET.
The statue will be on display through July 26, giving Jeff-loving Instagrammers plenty of time to visit.
As you might imagine, #JurassicJeff has become a trending topic on social media.