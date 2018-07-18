× ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Events Held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hoping to get to know their community better, police officers in Williamsport are inviting you out to coffee.

Stop by Julie’s Coffee in Williamsport before 9 a.m. on most days and you’re likely to find a few caffeine lovers lined up for their morning cup of joe.

Officer Addison Gingrich stopped by the shop on West Third Street for a coffee but he’s also there for the conversation.

This month, Williamsport Bureau of Police began a new outreach event called Coffee with a Cop.

Over the next two months, once a week, a few officers will meet for a cup of coffee and they’re inviting the community.

“We’re not driving by or just going out talking to people. They can come to us if they want to. they can talk to us and we go talk to them,” said Officer Gingrich.

Police in Williamsport tell us over the past three years, they’ve hired about 15 new officers. This event is a way to introduce the new patrolmen and patrolwomen to the community.

“You don’t often have the chance to meet and talk personally. It’s a nice touch I think,” John Harkness said.

“I think that it’s the best thing that young people get to know the police officers, especially this city right here,” said Diana Dicenso.

Officers will meet at a few different coffee spots throughout the summer.

“We like to have people come to talk to us,” Officer Gingrich said. “We don’t want people to think they can’t talk to us. I mean that would be a good reason to do this. We want people to feel like we are more approachable and they can come talk with us on the street if they see us and not just get scared.”

Here is the full schedule for Coffee with a Cop in Williamsport: