× D.A. to Charge Commissioners’ Former Chief of Staff with Indecent Assault

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Andrew Wallace, former chief of staff for the Lackawanna County commissioners will be charged with indecent assault and harassment over attempts to molest a store clerk in Eynon, according to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

Wallace is expected to turn himself in at a magistrate’s office Tuesday afternoon.

The affidavit in the case indicates Wallace approached an 18-year-old store clerk at P&R Discount Store in Eynon last month.

Powell said the investigation revealed Wallace had a pattern of approaching Latino clerks who might fear deportation if they didn’t cooperate with his sexual advances. The D.A. said fear of deportation has made it difficult to get victims to cooperate in this and many other cases.

Wallace resigned last month after Archbald police posted surveillance photos online of Wallace. The police were asking for information about what was labeled as an “incident.”

The Lackawanna County district attorney later confirmed a criminal investigation of Wallace.

Wallace was named chief of staff in January of 2016 after some confusion about who would hold the job. Wallace moved in as another agreed-upon chief moved out. Evie McNulty believed she had the job. Her business cards were printed and her office unpacked.

But Commissioners Pat O’Malley and Laureen Cummings chose Wallace instead.

Wallace previously spent almost 30 years as an aide to Republican Senator Arlen Specter.